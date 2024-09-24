Wesley Fofana in action for Chelsea (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana is still expected to have the option of a transfer back to Ligue 1 at some point in the future if things don’t work out for him at Stamford Bridge.

Fofana recently spoke publicly about having talks with Marseille over the summer, with the Frenchman one of a number of their ambitious targets as they also brought in Mason Greenwood, Adrien Rabiot, and Roberto de Zerbi as manager.

CaughtOffside understands that there is not currently any issue between Fofana and Chelsea, or between the player and new Blues manager Enzo Maresca, so an exit is not viewed as likely at this stage.

Fofana will likely get the chance to impress Maresca in the season ahead, and though there may be a point where this situation is looked at again, he was not thought to be one of the players made available towards the end of the summer.

Maresca spoke at the time about Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell not being in his plans, while others like Trevoh Chalobah and Armando Broja were also clearly not involved, but Fofana was not put in that camp, even if talks with OM did take place.

Fofana transfer: What next for the Chelsea defender’s future?

Fofana could be open to playing in his native France again at some point in the future, CaughtOffside understands, while there would also likely be interest from Marseille and other Ligue 1 clubs again.

Chelsea will hope to see the best of Fofana now, though, with the 23-year-old hopefully putting his major injury problems behind him.

Fofana is highly thought of inside Stamford Bridge and Maresca will now hope to get a chance to get more of a look at him in what has been something of a problem position for the club, with Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile under-performing.