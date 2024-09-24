Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images.

Wolves are rock-bottom of the Premier League table.

The Midlands side’s 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest last month yielded their only points of the season.

Suffering four defeats, including a 6-2 hammering against Chelsea, pressure on manager Gary O’Neil is beginning to mount.

Although the 41-year-old, who guided Wolves to a 14th-place finish, still has some “credit in the bank” following an impressive spell last season, patience is running out.

Gary O’Neil under pressure at Wolves

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Wolves’ decision-makers are disappointed with the side’s start to the season and want to see results and performances improve next month.

The problem for O’Neil is that his side faces three incredibly challenging matchups next.

If losing 3-1 to arch-rivals Aston Villa last time out wasn’t bad enough, Wolves must now prepare to face title challengers Liverpool before playing Brentford and defending champions Manchester City.

Failure to pick up more points over the next few games could see O’Neil the first Premier League manager to be sacked.

During his first year in charge, O’Neil, who recently signed a new four-year deal, has averaged 1.21 points per match from 52 games in all competitions.

Southampton’s Russell Martin and Everton’s Sean Dyche are also among the favourites to be dismissed before December.