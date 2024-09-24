Ian Wright has high hopes from Chelsea star who is shining this season

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea attacker Nicolas Jackson is enjoying an impressive season for the Blues.

The striker has scored four goals and registered two assists in the Premier League this season in five games.

After his 14 goals in the league last season, he has improved his finishing and offered the Blues the attacking threat that they needed upfront.

The Premier League giants were interested in signing Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window but now Jackson is proving that the club made the right decision by keeping the faith in him and his talent.

The Senegal international scored twice against West Ham at the weekend, helping Enzo Maresca’s team to a 3-0 win against Julen Lopetegui’s struggling side.

Jackson also assisted the other goal, his team’s third goal against the Hammers which was scored by Cole Palmer.

Football pundit Ian Wright has praised the Chelsea attacker for his performances this season.

He stated on the The Kelly & Wrighty Show:

“Good finish from him the other day. I thought West Ham were very poor, by the way, but good finish from him. If he gets the right coaching around him, he could become prolific.

“If he gets that in his game where, if I am going to, if I am here, I have got to make sure I hit it over there because the goalie is doing, he has got to get into that mindset of striking, so as then he will become so clinical, and with his pace and with his link-up plays, set up a goal for him as well.”

Chelsea are looking like a completely different team from last season

Jackson is now repaying the faith shown in him by the manager and the club.

The Blues could have spend a large amount of money on a new, big name striker this summer but they decided to trust Jackson.

Chelsea are currently fifth in the league, one point behind Arsenal after a positive start to the season.

They have not tasted defeat in the league since their loss against Manchester City which they suffered in their first game of the season.

Since then, the Blues have improved their attack and defense under the leadership of Maresca, who has made sure that Chelsea cut down on the mistakes they made last season and offer themselves the best opportunity to finish in the top four of the Premier League.