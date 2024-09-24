Exclusive: Euro giants clear the path for Liverpool to complete superb free transfer

Joshua Kimmich of Bayern Munich (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Paris Saint-Germain have cooled their interest in Joshua Kimmich, likely handing Liverpool and other clubs a major boost in the pursuit of the Bayern Munich midfielder.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have confirmed to CaughtOffside that PSG previously monitored Kimmich due to his contract situation, but it’s now felt that the Ligue 1 giants are satisfied with their midfield options after the recent signing of Joao Neves from Benfica.

Although the Kimmich to PSG talk has come up again recently, it is now felt that other suitors such as Liverpool, and possibly others still to come from the Premier League, would have the advantage in the race to sign the Germany international as he edges closer to becoming a free agent.

Kimmich will be out of contract at Bayern next summer unless a new deal can be agreed before then, and that remains a possibility, even if there are no concrete updates on those talks for the moment.

Kimmich transfer boost for Liverpool

CaughtOffside understands Liverpool remain in the market for a midfielder, having tried and failed to sign Martin Zubimendi in the summer as the Real Sociedad star turned down an offer from the Merseyside giants.

Zubimendi is still appreciated by Arne Slot and other key figures at Liverpool, but Kimmich is also a name who has come up as he could be a superb and affordable option for the club.

PSG still also like Kimmich, but for now he is not considered a priority, and the only way that would be likely to change would be if one of the club’s other current midfielders were to leave.

At one point, it looked like Fabian Ruiz could be that player amid links with Arsenal, but that didn’t materialise and sources have indicated that Luis Enrique is not looking to make any changes to his current crop of central midfield options.