La Liga outfit keen on signing technically-gifted Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic is reportedly a target for La Liga outfit Valencia.

The Spanish club are keen on the 19-year-old midfielder and they could look to make a move for him in the near future, as per Fichajes. The Spanish midfielder is currently on loan at RB Salzburg and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to sanction his departure.

The technically gifted midfielder is highly rated at the Premier League club and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into an important player for Liverpool in the long run, and the Reds will not want to lose him any time soon. They are already lacking in depth in the middle of the park and the 19-year-old could be an important first-team player for them with the right guidance.

Bajcetic has impressed with his cameos for Liverpool in recent seasons, and there is no doubt that he has the potential to establish himself as a regular starter for the club.

Stefan Bajcetic could be a future star

It will be interesting to see if the talented young Spanish midfielder can impress during his loan spell in Austria and return to Liverpool as a better player next summer. He will look to force his way into their first-team plans next season.

It will be interesting to see if Valencia decide to try their luck and come forward with an official offer to sign the midfielder next summer. He could prove to be a quality long-term addition for them if they can get the deal done. Bajcetic has the ability to establish himself as a regular starter for the Spanish club, and he will add control, drive and defensive cover to the side. The 19-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a top-class box-to-box midfielder for Valencia.

