Liverpool boss Arne Slot issues worrying injury update for their next two matches

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool, gives the team instructions during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is making his team ready to face West Ham United in the Carabao Cup.

The Reds won the competition last season, which is former manager Jurgen Klopp’s last piece of silverware at the club.

They will start the defense of their trophy with a tricky fixture against Premier League side West Ham, although the Hammers are currently struggling to find form under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

Liverpool won against Bournemouth at the weekend, a comfortable 3-0 win, with goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher playing in goal to replace the injured Alisson.

The Brazilian goalkeeper suffered a muscle injury and was out of the match against Bournemouth but the Reds still managed to keep a clean sheet thanks to Kelleher.

Slot has now provided the update on the injury of Alisson, confirming that Kelleher will start in the Carabao Cup and also revealing that Alisson is doubtful for the Premier League match against Wolves.

In his pre-match conference, Slot said, as reported by Metro:

‘It’s sure that Caoimhin will be in goal tomorrow.

‘Alisson is getting there but I think this game is coming just a bit too early.

‘We are looking at the weekend against Wolves but it’s going to be tight so let’s see if he manages to be there, but he will not be there tomorrow. Caoimhin will be in goal tomorrow. That’s the one thing I know for sure at this moment.’

Kelleher is a worthy back up to Alisson and made sure that the Reds keep their fourth clean sheet in five Premier League matches this season.

Alisson has been a star performer for Liverpool

The Brazilian has been one of Liverpool’s standout players in recent years and that has meant that he is one of the first names on the team sheet.

However, whenever Kelleher has been given the chance to play, he has impressed and shown that at any other club, he would be the first choice goalkeeper.

No wonder Kelleher was looking for a move away from the club this summer to get more playing time.

He would be happy with his playing time at the moment but it won’t last long and it all depends on the fitness of Alisson.