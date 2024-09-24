Liverpool’s recruitment team are pushing Arne Slot to add Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi to his squad for the 2025/26 campaign as they believe the England international can be the successor to Virgil van Dijk at the Merseyside club.

The Netherlands international is out of contract at Anfield in 2025 and there has been no sign of a new deal being offered to the Liverpool captain. Talks over a new deal are likely to get underway soon as many expect the 33-year-old to remain with the Premier League giants short-term.

Even if Van Dijk does sign a new deal with Liverpool, his time with the Reds is closing in on its end and soon the club will need to find a replacement for the legendary player.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool’s recruitment team are pushing Slot to sign Crystal Palace’s Guehi next summer as the England star continues to attract attention from top Premier League clubs.

The Merseyside outfit were linked to the centre-back during the summer transfer window but a move never materialised as Slot was happy with the options he had at Anfield.

The 24-year-old is likely to be an option for Liverpool again next summer but it remains to be seen if the Premier League club will pursue the Crystal Palace star as their current focus should be keeping Van Dijk at Anfield for the 2025/26 season and beyond.

Liverpool will face competition for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in 2025

Should Liverpool make a move for Guehi next year, the Reds’ path to the England star will not be easy as other clubs have the England star on their list.

Newcastle actively pursued the defender throughout the summer transfer window but were unable to agree a deal with Palace after having four formal bids rejected – the last valued at £65m. The Magpies are likely to try and sign the 24-year-old again, while others will certainly join the race should the Crystal Palace star have a good campaign at Selhurst Park.

Guehi is on course to become one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and it would be interesting to see the level he could reach at one of England’s “big six” clubs.