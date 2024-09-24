Members of Liverpool attended La Liga clash on Tuesday to watch £29m talent

Members of Liverpool’s management team were in attendance for Valencia’s clash with Osasuna on Tuesday night as the Premier League club kept an eye on new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Reds signed the goalkeeper during the summer transfer window as part of a £29m deal with Valencia before allowing the Georgia international to return to Spain on loan for the 2024/25 campaign.

Liverpool view the 23-year-old as the long-term successor to Alisson Becker and made their move early in order to avoid competition for Mamardashvili in 2025.

The Georgian is one of Europe’s most highly-rated goalkeepers and looks set for a successful career at Anfield once he joins in 2025. The young shot-stopper is expected to do a season behind Alisson before taking over from the Brazilian during the 2026/27 campaign as the 31-year-old’s contract with the Reds expires in 2027 and they will want a fee for the former Roma star.

In the meantime, Liverpool are keeping an eye on Mamardashvili’s progress and were in attendance for Valencia’s match with Osasuna on Tuesday night.

Liverpool showing support to new signing Giorgi Mamardashvili

According to Relevo’s Nacho Sanchis, Mamardashvili has received constant support from Liverpool ever since signing for the Premier League club this summer and the Reds were in attendance on Tuesday to keep an eye on their £29m investment.

The Georgia international kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive match but didn’t need to be that impressive against Osusuna.

The report states that Mamardashvili will even receive a small bonus from Liverpool this season, in addition to his Valencia salary. This shows that the Merseyside club are all in on the 23-year-old as they prepare for his arrival at Anfield next year.