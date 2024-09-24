Liverpool set to intensify efforts to keep key star as Euro giants plot moves in January

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is in the final few months of his contract at the club.

Liverpool are hoping to agree on a new deal with him and a report from Give Me Sport claims that Liverpool will now intensify their efforts to tie him down to a new contract.

The 25-year-old is a key player for them and Liverpool cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer next summer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are keen on signing the defender and they are likely to step up their efforts to sign the player when the transfer window reopens in January.

They will look to secure a pre-contract agreement with the England international and sign him on a free transfer next summer.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in the Premier League and signing him on a free transfer would represent a major coup for any club. Real Madrid could certainly use a quality right-back like him, especially as the long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. At Bayern Munich, he would be a major upgrade on Sacha Boey.

Liverpool must finalise new deal with Trent Alexander-Arnold

It remains to be seen what the player decides. He has previously indicated his desire to continue at the club and captain them in the long run. Liverpool must do everything in their power to tie him down to a new long-term deal soon. They must hold onto their best players if they want to continue challenging for major trophies every year.

Alexander-Arnold has a unique skill set and replacing him will be very difficult for the club. Liverpool must convince the defender of their ambitions and offer him a lucrative deal soon. Apart from his qualities as a defender, he is a world-class passer who adds a new dimension to the Liverpool attack.

