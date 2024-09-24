Liverpool make decision on key star’s future after wanting to sell him for £50m

Arne Slot, manager of Liverpool. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has started the season in impressive form and the Premier League giants are now expected to begin contract talks with him.

His current contract expires in 2027 and Liverpool were willing to cash on him earlier this summer. However, a report from Football Insider claims that his performances have convinced Arne Slot to extend his stay at the club.

It will be interesting to see if both parties can agree on a new deal quickly. Diaz is undoubtedly one of the best wingers in the league right now, and he has established himself as a key player for the club. The Colombian international has scored five goals and picked up one assist in six appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool must hold on to Luis Diaz

Liverpool cannot afford to lose a player of his quality if they want to win major trophies. The winger is at the peak of his powers and he will look to help Liverpool win major trophies this season. It remains to be seen whether the player is willing to commit his long-term future to the club as well. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and they have been pushing for trophies consistently. There is no reason for the Colombian to push for an exit.

Liverpool have the resources to offer him a bumper new deal and the two parties should look to thrash out an agreement as soon as possible. The Reds were prepared to sell him for a fee of around £50 million during the summer transfer window, but it is evident that their stance has changed because of his performances.

The likes of Barcelona and PSG were linked with a move for the Colombian at the start of the season, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the near future.

