“One of the best” – Football pundit is stunned by Liverpool star’s turnaround under Arne Slot

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have made an impressive start to life under new manager Arne Slot.

After the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of last season, it looked like the Reds would suffer without their iconic manager.

However, Slot has completely turned around the fortunes of the team and made them even better than last season.

They have won four out of their five games in the Premier League so far this season and have convincingly won against AC Milan in the Champions League.

One Liverpool star has received plaudits for his performances this season and that is Colombian winger Luis Diaz.

Linked with a move away from the club in the summer, Diaz has scored goals for fun this season and offered the team another goal scoring outlet.

Football pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor, while speaking on talkSPORT, has praised the Liverpool attacker and claimed that under Slot, he has become one of the best wingers in the league.

“He scored two on the weekend. That’s five Premier League goals so far this season. He has become more clinical with his finishing. He’s a menace to defenders,” he said.

“He doesn’t stop. You think you have got a second to rest, he’s making a run behind you. That’s what he has got better at – those runs in behind. But also he took his two goals very well. All five goals this season, he has taken very well. Jota was dropped on the weekend. Diaz is undroppable.

“For me, he is one of the best wingers in the league and he is turning up week in week out and putting in top performances for Liverpool.”

Luis Diaz has been the star performer for Liverpool this season

Last season in the league, Diaz scored a total of eight goals while this season after only five matches, he has managed to score five goals.

He is on his way to surpass his goal tally from last season in just a few months this season.

The Reds have benefitted hugely from the winger’s goal scoring form and they currently sit in second place in the Premier League, just one point behind league leaders Manchester City.

Keeping Diaz at the club was the right decision from the Reds and he is finally showing his true class.

Mohamed Salah would be loving watching Diaz score goals this season as that would take the burden off the Egyptian attacker in the Liverpool attack.