Former Man City financial advisor on possibility of a second hearing over 115 charges

Khaldoon Al Mubarak, and Ferran Soriano. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The fate of Man City hangs in the balance at present as the hearing continues into the 115 charges that have been levied against them.

Supporters of other clubs would arguably be cock-a-hoop to see the serial Premier League winners relegated, however, English law dictates that City will remain innocent until proven guilty, and if the club are exonerated, there will be plenty of people being forced to eat humble pie as a result.

In the meantime, Pep Guardiola’s side will need to concentrate on the business of winning titles, as they always have under the demanding Catalan, though they’ll have to do so without Rodri who is expected to be out for the remainder of the season after injuring his knee during the Arsenal game at the weekend.

Man City could be forced to attend a second hearing if found guilty of charges

It isn’t clear when the hearing will finish nor, of course, what the outcome will be.

Former Man City financial advisor, Stefan Borson, hasn’t ruled out the possibility of there being a second hearing if things don’t go City’s way.

“It effectively means there is a split trial,” he told Football Insider.

“There won’t be any discussion in this independent commission about what the sanction should be for City in terms of those that are within the remit of the independent commission.

“The independent commission will hear the evidence in terms of the actual substantive situation and will come to a finding as to whether City have done it or not in respect of all the individual charges.

“I assume they will then publish that decision and, at that point, will recall the parties to make submissions regarding whatever sanction is appropriate and incorporate within those discussions submissions relating to aggravating and mitigating factors.

“In a sense, it’s similar to a sentencing hearing in criminal matters, where the guilt is established and then you go back into court and the judge hears the party’s submissions on what the sentence should be, so it will be similar to that.

“Clearly, if City are found not to have broken any rules, then there won’t be any need for the sanction hearing and that will be the end of that, subject to any appeals by the Premier League.”

The owners of the club will be hoping that it doesn’t come to that and that they are absolved of blame, rather than becoming scapegoats for the Premier League, who’ll arguably want to win this case in order to hammer home the severity of the charges.

It would also set a precedent in a sense that if the biggest team in the league are not immune from punishment, then woe betide any other member clubs in the English top-flight.

