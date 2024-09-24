Man United retain interest in highly-rated forward with 18 goals last season

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keen on the RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The 21-year-old Slovenian international has attracted the attention of the Premier League club with his performances in the Bundesliga. He scored 18 goals for the German club last season and a report from Give Me Sport claims that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on him for a while.

The Red Devils retain their interest in him, and they could look to make a move for the player in the near future. They have Rasmus Hojlund, Marcus Rashford and Joshua Zirkzee at their disposal. It would be quite surprising if the Red Devils decided to move for Sesko anytime soon.

The 21-year-old is undoubtedly an elite talent with a bright future and he could develop into a key player for the club in the long term. However, he needs to join a club where he will play regularly. Manchester United are already well-stocked in the attacking department and they will struggle to offer him regular opportunities.

Will Man United move for Benjamin Sesko?

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months. Any move would have to wait until the summer transfer window, and the German outfit are unlikely to sell their star striker midway through the season.

The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be attractive for the young striker, and it would be an exciting step up for him. He would get to push for major trophies with a big club like Manchester United.

Meanwhile, the striker has a contract with the Bundesliga outfit until 2029, and he is likely to be an expensive acquisition. RB Leipzig are under no pressure to sell him and they could demand a premium for him.

