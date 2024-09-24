Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag still routinely finds himself under the most intense pressure at Old Trafford, ostensibly because the Dutchman doesn’t appear to be capable of getting his Man United side to go on a winning run.

It’s almost a case of two steps forward and one back even now with the Red Devils, and that simply isn’t good enough for a club of Man United’s stature.

Even if one brushes aside the incredible period of success under Sir Alex Ferguson, the results should still be better than they have been.

Man United want Barella

A lowest ever Premier League finish last season was a memory that quickly needed to be banished by United roaring out of the blocks in 2024/25 but that hasn’t happened.

Currently 11th in the table with just two wins from five and only five scored in those games – three of which came against Southampton who are level with bottom placed Wolves and only above them on goal difference – shows that despite the manager getting the signings he wanted, he still cannot get a tune out of the team.

Arguably it needs something very special to change things, but help might be at hand in that regard.

According to Fichajes, United a preparing a sensational bid to sign Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

The 27-year-old midfielder is one of the best in the world in his position and the outlet note that he’s valued at around the €75m mark.

His creative spark could arguably ignite Man United in an attacking sense and, if he could hit the ground running at Old Trafford, might well be the major reason for keeping ten Hag in a job.

The neroazzurri aren’t likely to make it easy for any club to plunder their best players, and any sale may simply come down to the player’s own intentions.

Helping to propel United back to being a major force domestically and on the continent might be too good a proposition to turn down.

