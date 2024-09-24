Man United could sign Championship talent dubbed the next Jude Bellingham in January

Man United are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Sunderland talent Chris Rigg and could make a move for the 17-year-old as early as January.

The midfielder has impressed with the Black Cats so far this season as the youngster has played a key role in Régis Le Bris’ team sitting second in the Championship standings. The Englishman has featured in all seven of Sunderland’s matches and scored his first goal of the campaign in their 1-0 win over Middlesbrough at the weekend.

This term is proving to be a breakout season for Rigg having made his debut for Sunderland last season and the youngster’s performances have attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs, which includes Man United.

According to talkSPORT, the Manchester outfit are ready to step up their interest in Rigg and could move for the 17-year-old as early as January to avoid competition as Newcastle have also shown an interest in the Englishman.

The Sunderland talent is widely considered as the best youngster to emerge in the Championship since Jude Bellingham and he perfectly fits the profile of young player that Man United are looking to sign going forward.

Man United wise to move for Sunderland star Chris Rigg early

A move for Rigg in January would be a smart decision from Man United as it would help the Manchester club get the jump on the competition as there will be a lot of interest in the youngster next summer should he continue to shine at Sunderland.

The Premier League giants may have to pay extra to acquire the 17-year-old mid-season but that could be worthwhile in the long run.

Signing youngsters such as Rigg is vastly different from the previous approach Man United took towards transfers, signing big stars for massive money, who ultimately underdelivered and had no sell-on value.

Rigg would be given time to develop at United and understand the club over the coming years and should things not work out at Old Trafford, the Manchester club will at the very least get their money back for the midfielder down the line.