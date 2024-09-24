Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Despite being unbeaten in their last three matches, Erik Ten Hag is on thin ice at Manchester United.

The 54-year-old has endured an up and down two years at Old Trafford. Although the former Ajax boss has two major trophies to show for his time in charge, United’s lack of consistency has seen him come under fire.

And this season has so far been no different. The Red Devils kicked off the campaign with a 1-0 win over Fulham but quickly suffered back-to-back defeats, including a 3-0 thumping against bitter-rivals Liverpool.

Erik Ten Hag frustrating Man United hierarchy

However, although United’s recent form has seen them score 10 goals without reply, the team’s lack of identity is annoying the club’s senior decision-makers, which now includes INEOS’ Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to GiveMeSport, there is growing frustration behind the scenes at Ten Hag’s failure to settle on a preferred starting 11.

“That’s the word filtering from the Old Trafford hierarchy who believe after more than two years in charge, Ten Hag should be presenting a United side who take the pitch being able to defend and score with equal ability,” a snippet from their report said.

Even though the team’s recent goal scoring sparked a new wave of optimism among supporters, last weekend’s drab 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace reminded many just how inconsistent and off the pace the side can be.

In need of an improvement in performances, Ten Hag, similarly to Sean Dyche at Everton, must start to impress his employers or risk becoming the first big-name manager to be sacked this season.