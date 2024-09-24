Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images.

Mikel Arteta is considering handing Myles Lewis-Skelly his first full start.

After joining their youth academy in 2015, the 17-year-old midfielder has been with the Gunners his entire career.

Promoted to the side’s first team this summer, Lewis-Skelly was handed his first senior minutes in the closing stages of Sunday’s Premier League blockbuster against Manchester City.

The talented teenager was introduced in stoppage time in place of Jurrien Timber, and although he was on the pitch for just a few minutes, his ability to handle such a hostile and intense environment certainly earned him some brownie points.

Mikel Arteta to give Myles Lewis-Skelly more Arsenal minutes

Now, according to a recent report from GiveMeSport, Arteta is giving serious thought to awarding the academy graduate with his first full start.

Although Lewis-Skelly is likely to miss out when the Gunners host Leicester City next weekend, Wednesday night’s EFL Cup tie against Bolton could present the young midfielder with another chance to shine.

During his time with the Gunners’ under-21s, Lewis-Skelly, who wears the number 49 jersey, scored two goals and registered four assists in 27 games in all competitions.