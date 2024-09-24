Michael Olise and Jamal Musiala (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly believe that there is still hope for Mason Mount to turn things around and deliver for the club after the £55m they invested in him just over a year ago, even amid stories about Jamal Musiala being a possible transfer target.

That’s according to a report from Give Me Sport, who claim that Man Utd still have faith in Mount in that attacking midfield position, despite the ongoing links with Bayern Munich star Musiala, who could be seen as a replacement and upgrade on Mount in that role.

Mount shone during his time at Chelsea but it just hasn’t happened for him at United so far, with fans likely to be losing patience with the England international after his injury problems and lack of impact on the pitch.

Still, it seems the feeling inside Old Trafford is that Mount can still come good for Erik ten Hag’s side, so it will be interesting to see what he can produce for the team in the season ahead.

Musiala transfer: Should Man Utd pursue upgrade on Mount?

In fairness, even if Mount can get back to something like his best form, many fans will feel Musiala is the bigger natural talent with a higher ceiling anyway.

The Germany international has been a joy to watch for Bayern and for his national team in recent times, and he seems like someone who would really elevate United to the next level.

Still, it also remains to be seen how realistic such a move would be, as MUFC will no doubt be behind other big names such as Real Madrid and Manchester City if Musiala does decide to leave Bayern.

The 21-year-old will want to be winning major trophies and playing in the Champions League, and that’s not something United look like being able to guarantee at the moment as their struggles continue.