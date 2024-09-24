Video: Mykhailo Mudryk assists the first Chelsea goal of £54m summer signing

Pedro Neto scored his first Chelsea goal in the Premier League club’s EFL Cup win over Barrow on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

The London club were heavy favourites heading into the tie and the game played out that way. Christopher Nkunku was the star of the show but Neto would get on the scoresheet for the first time.

The winger scored his first goal for Chelsea after moving to Stamford Bridge this summer as part of a £54m deal with Wolves.

Fans of the Blues will also have been pleased to see Mykhailo Mudryk assist the Portuguese star as the Ukraine winger continues to try and find his feet at the Premier League club following his big-money move last year.

Enzo Maresca’s positive start to the season continues and the Italian coach will be happy to see another summer signing get off the mark at the London club.

Watch: Pedro Neto scores first Chelsa goal vs Barrow

Pedro Neto scores his first Chelsea goal! ?? pic.twitter.com/KDAZB5WkOq — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 24, 2024

PEDRO NETO SCORES HIS FIRST CHELSEA GOALLLL pic.twitter.com/LxjQ1m5X56 — CfcSheikh (@CfcSheikh) September 24, 2024

Pictures by Sky Sports and Viaplay.