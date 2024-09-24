Video: Mykhailo Mudryk assists the first Chelsea goal of £54m summer signing

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Pedro Neto scored his first Chelsea goal in the Premier League club’s EFL Cup win over Barrow on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge. 

The London club were heavy favourites heading into the tie and the game played out that way. Christopher Nkunku was the star of the show but Neto would get on the scoresheet for the first time.

The winger scored his first goal for Chelsea after moving to Stamford Bridge this summer as part of a £54m deal with Wolves.

Fans of the Blues will also have been pleased to see Mykhailo Mudryk assist the Portuguese star as the Ukraine winger continues to try and find his feet at the Premier League club following his big-money move last year.

Enzo Maresca’s positive start to the season continues and the Italian coach will be happy to see another summer signing get off the mark at the London club.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle could be forced to accelerate interest in Everton star amid exit rumours
Timescale of Rodri’s injury still unknown admits Man City boss Pep Guardiola
48-goal Newcastle star the subject of transfer interest from two Premier League rivals

Watch: Pedro Neto scores first Chelsa goal vs Barrow

Pictures by Sky Sports and Viaplay.

More Stories Mykhailo Mudryk Pedro Neto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.