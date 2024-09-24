Newcastle on verge of agreeing record deal with super winger

Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After five games of the Premier League season, Newcastle sit poised nicely in sixth place and just three points behind leaders, Man City.

Importantly, all five teams above them have European competition to attend to this season, whilst the Magpies midweek’s are mostly free.

That may not show itself as a benefit at this early stage of the season, but as we go deeper into 2024/25, it’s a fair bet that players in the top five teams will start to feel a bit ‘leggy’ – unless their clubs have managed rotations to perfection.

More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham have to heed Real Madrid warning or stadium deal could be in jeopardy
Aston Villa could be lining up move to sign €28m Liverpool man
Awful West Ham start has seen David Moyes nemesis under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons

In the meantime, Eddie Howe and his backroom staff can concentrate on ensuring that their squad gives its best each and every week, and makes things as difficult as possible for their opponents.

The strength of their offering will arguably be improved by having best-in-class players in situ, and as Sami Mokbel of Daily Mail + (subscription required) reports, the club are ready to agree to a record breaking deal with a brilliant winger.

Anthony Gordon is coveted by a number of clubs, but Mokbel suggests that the wide man will be offered a deal that will make him the best paid player at Newcastle.

Top photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

More Stories Anthony Gordon Eddie Howe PIF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.