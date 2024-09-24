Newcastle on verge of agreeing record deal with super winger

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After five games of the Premier League season, Newcastle sit poised nicely in sixth place and just three points behind leaders, Man City.

Importantly, all five teams above them have European competition to attend to this season, whilst the Magpies midweek’s are mostly free.

That may not show itself as a benefit at this early stage of the season, but as we go deeper into 2024/25, it’s a fair bet that players in the top five teams will start to feel a bit ‘leggy’ – unless their clubs have managed rotations to perfection.

In the meantime, Eddie Howe and his backroom staff can concentrate on ensuring that their squad gives its best each and every week, and makes things as difficult as possible for their opponents.

The strength of their offering will arguably be improved by having best-in-class players in situ, and as Sami Mokbel of Daily Mail + (subscription required) reports, the club are ready to agree to a record breaking deal with a brilliant winger.

Anthony Gordon is coveted by a number of clubs, but Mokbel suggests that the wide man will be offered a deal that will make him the best paid player at Newcastle.

