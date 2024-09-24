A general view of the club badge on the side of the West Stand during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion at St. James Park on May 11, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson is a target for two rival Premier League clubs, according to reports.

The nine-time England international is yet to feature for the Magpies this season due to a back injury sustained in pre-season. However, it’s understood he’s nearing full fitness.

But according to The Sun, Wilson’s days at St. James’ Park might be number.

They report that Fulham are keen on signing the striker in January and ‘have money to spend’. Meanwhile, Brentford are thought to see Wilson as the ideal replacement for Ivan Toney, who left for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in the summer.

Wilson to depart Newcastle?

Wilson boasts an impressive goalscoring record since joining Newcastle from Bournemouth in 2020.

The former Coventry man has found the net 48 times in 108 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies, including a record of 47 goals in 95 Premier League outings.

However, a mixture of injuries and the form of Alexander Isak following his August 2022 arrival have meant Wilson has regularly had to settle for a place on Eddie Howe’s bench.

Last season, Wilson started just nine Premier League matches and came off the bench 11 times, but still managed to score nine goals.

At 32 years old, Wilson may feel now is the right time to depart Newcastle in search of regular starts.

Both London sides credited with interest would be ideal destinations, although Brentford seems to make more sense given the sale of Toney, while replacement striker Igor Thiago is out long-term with a meniscus injury.

According to Capology, Wilson currently pockets a £46,000 per week salary. What’s more, with the striker already into the final year of his contract, the upcoming January transfer window will be Newcastle’s last chance to land a fee for his departure.

Top photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images