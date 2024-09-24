Newcastle could be forced to accelerate interest in Everton star amid exit rumours

Eddie Howe (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have been placed on high alert after it emerged Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s contract talks have stalled, according to reports.

The Magpies were heavily linked with the 11-time England international during the summer but were put off by Everton’s high demands.

Since then, Calvert-Lewin has registered two goals and an assist in five Premier League appearances, despite Everton being rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point.

As revealed by CaughtOffside, Newcastle have been eyeing up a move for Calvert-Lewin — who has 56 goals in 218 career Premier League appearances to date — on a free transfer upon the expiry of his Everton contract next summer.

However, with Callum Wilson now heavily linked with Premier League rivals Fulham and Brentford, Newcastle might need to move earlier for a striker to compete with current first-choice Alexander Isak.

Newcastle to accelerate Calvert-Lewin interest?

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle are closely monitoring the situation of Calvert-Lewin, who is a player long-admired by manager Eddie Howe.

The 27-year-old appears to have put his fitness issues behind him over the past year, playing 37 times in the Premier League since the start of last season — scoring nine times — which is more than the previous two campaigns combined.

Calvert-Lewin’s work rate and aerial prowess would make him an excellent replacement for Isak, while his ability to bring teammates into play suits Howe’s attacking tactical set-up.

A product of the Sheffield United youth system, Calvert-Lewin has been with Everton since 2016 and has scored 70 goals in 252 appearances for the club across all competitions to date.

Top photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images