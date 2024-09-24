Opinion: Ballon d’Or cannot be taken seriously after outrageous Vini Jr decision

TOPSHOT - The Ballon d'Or trophy is displayed during a press conference to present the new Ballon d'Or trophy, on the outskirts of Paris, on September 19, 2019. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) (Photo credit should read THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Although the Ballon d’Or winner hasn’t been officially announced at this point, reliable sports daily, MARCA, has suggested that Real Madrid’s Vini Jr will be crowned the winner.

?MARCA Cover: “All roads lead to Gold for Vini Jr.” ??? pic.twitter.com/hXm4TAx5UH — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) September 23, 2024

The cover of their September 24 edition has a headline which reads ‘All roads lead to gold’ with a picture of Vini Jr and the Ballon d’Or trophy superimposed in front of him.

It’s believed that the player has already been told that he will be the recipient of this year’s award too.

If nothing else it’s clearly a decision to appease the player and Real Madrid.

Vini Jr can’t claim to be a worthy recipient of the Ballon d’Or

Los Blancos are the Kings of Europe of that there is little doubt, and Vini Jr has been an important player for them over the past couple of seasons.

However, his candidacy is firmly put in the shade by Rodri, who has been the glue which has held Man City and Spain together in what was an incredible 2023/24 campaign for the Spaniard personally.

Massaging Vini Jr’s ego to stop supposed his threats of potentially leaving the club and La Liga wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility.

Think about it… in the last year, Jude Bellingham has been far and away Madrid’s best player, so why would the powers that be ensure that it’s his Brazilian colleague who is the one to receive the gong?

It’s long been contended that tactical voting has ruined the prestige of the Ballon d’Or, and this year’s recipient, once it’s been confirmed, will surely understand that the same scenario is occurring again.

Time for this tainted golden ball to be retired.