Palace working to sign winger who destroyed Joel Ward last season

Crystal Palace are looking to add more attacking players to their squad next year.

Despite the signings of Eddie Nketiah and Ismaila Sarra this summer, the Eagles are looking to further strengthen their attack as manager Oliver Glasner is not satisfied with his options.

The departure of Michael Olise has hit them hard but they are not afraid to spend money to replace him, if they still think that they need more options in the wide areas.

According to HITC Football, six Premier League clubs are looking to sign Luca Koleosho from Burnley next year.

In five Championship games, the player has scored two goals and has attracted the attention of Premier League clubs.

Palace have scouted the Italy U21 international in recent weeks to bring him to Selhurst Park next year.

Aston Villa, Brighton, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Wolves have all shown interest in signing the player and Palace will face tough competition to secure his signature next year.

Koleosho played for Burnley against Palace last season and put on a show against Joel Ward, embarrassing the Palace defender with his brilliant performance and that might have been the first instance of the Premier League club taking a closer look at the player.