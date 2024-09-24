Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice of Arsenal applaud the fans following the Premier League match between Manchester City FC and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Paul Merson believes Arsenal now have the ‘togetherness’ to challenge Manchester City and Liverpool for the Premier League title, but it’s a quality Manchester United are lacking.

Liverpool are the only side to usurp City in the last seven seasons, winning the 2019/20 title.

However, Arsenal have come close, finishing second in each of the last two seasons and only losing the title on the final day last year time around. The north London side haven’t lifted the title since their 2003/04 invincible season.

The Gunners took a 2-1 lead into half-time away at Man City on Sunday but had to battle the entire second half with 10 men following Leandro Trossard’s red card.

Mikel Arteta’s men held out until the eighth minute of stoppage time before John Stones finally equalised for the hosts, but that hasn’t stopped Arsenal earning widespread praise for their spirited performance.

Arsenal have ‘togetherness’ to challenge for PL title

Former Arsenal star Merson believes ‘togetherness’ is the key quality to winning league titles and is something his old club now have alongside City and Liverpool.

However, the 21-time England international also thinks Man Utd – currently 11th in the table — are lacking that team spirit.

“Arsenal have a togetherness and you have to have a togetherness to win leagues,” Merson wrote in his column for Sky Sports. “They have got that in abundance and so do Manchester City. I think Liverpool have it as well but – and I don’t want to pick on one team – I don’t see that at Manchester United, for example.

“It’s what you need to win league trophies, and Arsenal are firmly in the running this season.

“They are a huge threat to Man City and don’t City know it. Pep Guardiola would have loved to have won that game on Sunday and put five points between them and the Gunners.

“It was a massive week for Arsenal and they have come through it with a win at Spurs and a point at City. Then there’s the injury to Rodri. He’s the best in the business, without a doubt. He will be missed. There’s also Liverpool. With the draw at the Etihad and their win against Bournemouth, they are still right there.

“I think we’ll see Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool fighting it out all season, all the way to the end. But the key will be Arsenal and Liverpool keeping all their players fit. Man City have proved they can have a couple of players missing and they will still have easy games where they rack up big wins. I’m not so sure it is as easy for Liverpool and Arsenal. That’s the difference between them and everybody else.”

