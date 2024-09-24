“Nasty” – Piers Morgan slams Man City star after feisty encounter against Arsenal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Piers Morgan has criticised Manchester City striker Erling Haaland for his behaviour in the match against Arsenal.

Morgan, who is an Arsenal fan, did not hold back against the Norwegian striker and slammed him for his actions at the Etihad Stadium.

It was a competitive encounter between two Premier League title contenders and in the end, there was nothing to separate between the two teams.

Man City opened the scoring through Haaland but Arsenal replied through Riccardo Calafiori and Gabriel.

The turning point of the match was the sending off of Leandro Trossard which forced the Gunners to sit back and defend for the whole of the second half.

A late goal from John Stones salvaged a point for Pep Guardiola’s side at the Etihad Stadium. Both sets of players were seen arguing after the match.

Haaland was involved in an argument with Gabriel Jesus and also got involved with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, telling the Spaniard to be ‘humble’.

Morgan took aim at Haaland by calling him “nasty” and criticising his “cowardly” act.

He posted on his X account:

“Humility lectures from the most arrogant player in the league, who nastily belittled 17-year-old Lewis-Skelly, and cowardly hurled a ball at the back of Gabriel’s head. Pipe down. You nasty piece of work.”

Haaland has come under fire for his actions against Arsenal

Haaland had an eventful match against the Gunners. The striker scored the goal and after the equaliser scored by Stones late in the match, he picked up the ball and threw it at Gabriel’s head, who was looking the other way.

After the final whistle, he was seen having a go at Jesus, Arteta and Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Haaland, who is normally cool and composed on the pitch, could not keep calm in a high intensity match against a disciplined and determined Arsenal side.