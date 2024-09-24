PIF to ‘sell’ Newcastle in order to buy Premier League rivals

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Former Everton and Aston Villa CEO Keith Wyness has claimed that Public Investment Fund are looking to sell Newcastle United.

Wyness has claimed that PIF could sell the Magpies as they are interested in buying their Premier League rival Liverpool.

Before their move for the Magpies, the PIF were linked with the takeover of Liverpool.

However, Amanda Staveley fell in love with Newcastle United and that triggered their takeover and later followed the PIF, who are now the majority shareholder at the club.

Wyness has claimed that he has heard rumours of PIF targeting the takeover of Liverpool.

Due to UEFA rules, they cannot own two clubs at the same time and that is why they might have to sell Newcastle if they are interested in buying the Merseyside club.

“PIF would have to sell Newcastle if they were to come in at Liverpool,” he told Football Insider.

“But we’re a long way from seeing how that would play out. At the moment, there are lots of rumours that I’m hearing because they’ve got lots of money.

“When you have money, all these rumours fly. You’re either taking over golf, as they’re doing with LIV, or taking over all sorts of sports.”

It is unlikely to see PIF leave the promising Newcastle project when they have invested so much time and money at St James’ Park.

They have done well to back Eddie Howe for the club to be successful in the future and the base is set for a bright future with players like Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes.