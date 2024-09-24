Timescale of Rodri’s injury still unknown admits Man City boss Pep Guardiola

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has admitted that the Premier League champions do not know when key man Rodri will return to action after suffering a major knee injury against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Euro 2024 winner came off in the first half of City’s clash with the Gunners and the initial signs indicated that the issue looked serious for the midfielder.

Reports confirmed on Monday that Rodri will miss the rest of the season after tests revealed that the 28-year-old has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his right knee. This was a major blow for the Manchester club as the midfield talent has been crucial to their success since joining the English outfit in 2019.

However, ahead of City’s EFL Cup clash with Watford on Tuesday night, Guardiola admitted that the Premier League champions don’t know how long Rodri will be out for.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Man City boss said: “We are still waiting for the decision of the doctors in Spain, to see exactly what he has. When we know it, the club or myself, the spokesman of the club will announce it.”

How will Man City cope without Rodri?

Rodri is very likely to miss the rest of the season should his injury be confirmed as an ACL tear in his knee.

This will be a major blow for Man City as the Euro 2024 winner has been key to the Premier League champions’ success in recent years and the Manchester club do not have the best record when the Spaniard has been absent.

Mateo Kovacic will replace Rodri for the most part, while the likes of Rico Lewis and Ilkay Gundogan can also play in the role.

All these names are top players but they do not have the same impact on the pitch as their Spanish teammate. Guardiola will hope to have the 28-year-old back as quickly as possible as the Man City coach gets set to try and have a successful campaign without his key man.