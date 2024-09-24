Son Heung-min snubs Kane and Bale to name his favourite Tottenham player ever

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Son Heung-min has surprised fans with his choice while naming his most favourite Tottenham player ever.

The South Korean has played with some of the best players at the club during his time in North London.

Son has enjoyed success with the Premier League team, individual success more than team success to be precise.

Since joining the club in 2015, the former Bayer Leverkusen attacker has been to the Champions League final with Spurs and have been involved in title races as well but he has failed to win any trophy in England.

After a slow start to this season, Spurs have regained some form with wins against Coventry City and Brentford.

They are now in the top half of the Premier League table following a dismal start to the season.

Tottenham held their Fans Forum on September 23, where supporters had the opportunity to ask questions to key figures including Daniel Levy, Ange Postecoglou, Johan Lange, and Son.

One young fan asked Son who his favourite ever Tottenham player is, to which the South Korean player came up with a surprising answer.

Son revealed that his favourite player at the club is Ben Davies. The pair have developed a close bond during their time together at the Premier League club.

‘Who is your favourite Spurs player of all time?’ Sonny: ‘Ben Davies’ 🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/n5CZW1Eal5 — davina (@davina_thfc) September 23, 2024

Son and Davies enjoy a special relationship at Tottenham

The 32-year-old was recently chosen as the godfather to Davies’ son, which shows the close bond the pair enjoy with each other at the club.

Both the players have made over 300 appearances for the club and they have been fantastic servants to the organisation.

They have cemented their place in the hearts of the fans after years of consistent performances.