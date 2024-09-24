Former West Ham assistant manager, Stuart Pearce, has weighed into the Julen Lopetegui sacking row that’s developing over in East London.

After a disastrous start to the 2024/25 campaign, it appears that supporters are already calling for the Spaniard’s head.

However, Pearce, who knows only too well the pressures that come with working in the Premier League, has suggested that Lopetegui has to be given time to turn things around.

“The owners have done brilliantly well. They’ve backed him in the transfer market. A lot of the signings who came through the door were really good,” he told Jeff Stelling on talkSPORT.

“There’s a little bit of criticism suggesting they’re not doing so well but they need to be given time.

“It’s early in the season, with a tough game against Liverpool. I’d expect Lopetegui to make a few changes. He’s just got to be given time after being backed.”

