Arsenal star yet to play this season remains happy amid recent links away

Defender Takehiro Tomiyasu remains happy at Arsenal despite the increased competition in his position and links back to Serie A.

The Japanese star didn’t play a minute for Arsenal during pre-season having suffered a knee injury before the Premier League club jetted off for the United States and as a result, the 25-year-old has yet to feature in one of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squads during the campaign.

Tomiyasu has often impressed when given minutes by the Spanish coach and last season featured 30 times for Arsenal, scoring two goals and assisting a further three.

The defender signed a new contract at the Emirates Stadium this year, which keeps him at the Premier League club until 2026, however, the Gunners added competition for his position over the summer with the signing of Riccardo Calafiori.

Despite a lot of competition for the full-back roles at Arsenal and recent links to Inter Milan, Tomiyasu remains happy at Arsenal, reports Football Insider.

Once back to full fitness, the Japanese star will back his ability to win a place in Arteta’s starting 11 and help the Gunners go one step further in the Premier League.

Takehiro Tomiyasu still has a role at Arsenal

Tomiyasu’s biggest strength is his versatility as the Japan international can play across the entire backline. This will increase his chances of getting minutes but earning a permanent starting spot will be tough for the 25-year-old.

William Saliba and Gabriel have the two centre-back positions locked down, leaving Tomiyasu to compete with Ben White, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber and Oleksandr Zinchenko for the full-back roles.

This is the reality of playing at a big club but the main priority for the Japanese defender at present should be getting back to full fitness and returning to the football pitch.