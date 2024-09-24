Tottenham fighting off interest from EPL rivals to land brilliant England international

Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It’s clear that Ange Postecoglou is the most demanding of managers, and that’s precisely what Tottenham Hotspur need if they’re going to be successful in 2024/25.

The Lilywhites have flattered to deceive for years, but with the one or two more additions to their squad, the North Londoners need to get over the line in one of the domestic cup competitions as a bare minimum.

Tottenham hoping to land Angel Gomes

After five games of their Premier League season, Spurs find themselves in 10th position after just two wins.

There’s an immediate improvement that needs to be made, however, it’ll be January at least before the club can add to their ranks.

Whilst current first-team staff might not yet be playing for their places as such, who Tottenham target will hint at the positions within the squad that are under the most scrutiny.

It appears that the club are already looking even further ahead with Give Me Sport noting that the club are ready to battle both Newcastle and Man United for the services of Lille’s brilliant 24-year-old England international, Angel Gomes.

Gomes has history with the Red Devils of course, and that he was unable to make it at Old Trafford in the first instance may rule them out of the running in the early stages.

The outlet also suggest that the Magpies are considered outsiders in this particular race and although it doesn’t necessarily give Spurs a free run at Gomes, it would almost certainly make them favourites for his signature at this stage.

The player was born in Edmonton, North London, so the chance to be back ‘home’ could be too good to turn down.

Given that he would arrive at his new club as a free agent too, a lucrative contract could be offered to tempt the player to sign.

That’s when Daniel Levy will just need to lighten his grip on the purse strings a little.

