Daniel Levy will understand that Tottenham have one of the best football grounds not just in the Premier League but in the whole of Europe.

A ground that can host a variety of other events than its main purpose.

Indeed, we’ve already seen American football take place in that part of North London, and there have also been concerts played at the venue too.

Tottenham could be out of pocket to the tune of hundreds of millions of pounds

However, Levy and the Spurs board are going to need to tread carefully if what’s happened at Real Madrid is an example of the fate that could befall the Premier League outfit.

According to Sport Business (subscription required), Los Blancos have had to stop holding concerts at their Santiago Bernabeu stadium after noise complaints from the locals.

In turn it’s believed that this could jeopardise the terms of the deal that the club did with Sixth Street in order to ensure the famous old ground was brought into the modern era.

It might be time for the powers that be in N17 to pore over the minutiae to ensure they don’t fall foul of any financial penalties.

