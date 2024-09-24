17-year-old Liverpool talent set for West Ham appearance after latest development

Liverpool talent Trey Nyoni has been left out of the Merseyside club’s U21 squad for their EFL Trophy match with Harrogate Town on Wednesday night as the youngster is set to feature for the senior team this week.

Liverpool’s U21s are in action on Tuesday night against Harrogate Town in the group stage of the EFL Trophy but with Arne Slot’s men competing in the EFL Cup against West Ham on Wednesday night, the Dutch coach has made a major decision.

The new Reds boss has opted to include Nyoni in his squad for their match against the Hammers, which forces the 17-year-old to miss tonight’s game.

According to David Lynch, the midfielder’s absence should mean that he will feature against the London club on Wednesday night at Anfield as Slot looks to give the youngster some minutes after impressing during pre-season.

Nyoni was one of the stars of Liverpool’s pre-season tour of America before scoring at Anfield when the Reds took on Sevilla as part of their summer preparations.

Everyone at the Premier League giants is very excited about the talent the 17-year-old possesses and he looks set to be given a platform to shine for the first team this week as Liverpool begin the defence of their EFL Cup crown.

Will Trey Nyoni start for Liverpool against West Ham?

Slot is expected to make several changes for Liverpool’s EFL Cup clash against West Ham on Wednesday night as the Dutch coach looks to rest some of his key stars during a hectic period for the Premier League club.

Nyoni is unlikely to start for the Reds but could make an appearance off of the bench late in the match.

Should the 17-year-old feature at Anfield it will be a deserving reward for the work the midfielder has put in over recent months as the youngster’s performances over the summer for the Merseyside club as got everyone associated with Liverpool very excited about the Englishman’s future.