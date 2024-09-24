Rodri’s luck goes from bad to worse as rival Ballon d’Or nominee told he’s winning the award

Manchester City
Photos by Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images and Michael Regan/Getty Images.

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior has reportedly been made aware he will win this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The 24-year-old Galactico is among the favourites for the prestigious individual award, and according to Marca, has now been informed he will lift the title at next month’s award ceremony.

Manchester City’s Rodri was many fans’ favourite for the award but the Spain midfielder now looks set to miss out.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior to beat Rodri to Ballon d’Or

The 28-year-old’s woes were worsened over the weekend when he injured his knee against Arsenal.

Set for a prolonged period out with what appears to be ligament damage, the Manchester City superstar would have been hoping October’s Ballon d’Or ceremony would’ve boosted his spirits.

That won’t be the case though with Madrid’s number seven set to continue Los Blancos’ trend.

Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images.

Real Madrid’s dominance to continue

Last year saw the Brazilian win three major honours including the La Liga title and the Champions League. Real Madrid also won the Supercopa Espana for the 13th time in their history. Vinicius Junior played a crucial role scoring 24 goals and providing 11 assists in 39 games in all competitions.

Consequently, with the exception of Lionel Messi, Madrid, who have dominated the award since 2008 after Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo all won the award, are set to see another one of their world beaters crowned.

The 2024 Ballon d’Or ceremony is due to take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28th.

