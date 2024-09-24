(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Tim Steidten picked all of West Ham United’s summer signings apart from Crysencio Summerville, according to reports.

The Hammers embarked on a lavish spending spree to back new manager Julen Lopetegui, bringing in the likes of Niclas Fullkrug, Max Kilman, Guido Rodriguez and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Summerville was also signed from Leeds at the start of August for a reported £25m plus add-ons (per BBC Sport).

However, according to Sean Whetstone, reporting via his West Ham Football X account, whereas Steidten was the brains behind West Ham’s other moves, the German wasn’t the mastermind behind Summerville’s acquisition.

Summerville’s quiet start at West Ham

Summerville enjoyed a wonderful 2023/24 campaign with Leeds, notching 20 goals and nine assists in 46 Championship and playoff appearances, while adding a further goal and assist in the FA Cup.

A 37-time international across various youth levels for the Netherlands, the 22-year-old’s talent is not in doubt.

However, Summerville is yet to adjust to life at the London Stadium, failing to score or assist in any of his five West Ham appearances across all competitions so far.

In fact, in 120 minutes of Premier League football this season, Summerville has created just two chances, with even defenders such as Wan-Bissaka (5), Kilman (4) and Emerson (4) outperforming him.

Summerville has also attempted just one shot thus far, contributing a disappointing 0.06 xG.

It’s early days for Summerville, but with West Ham winning just one of their five games under Lopetegui to date, the winger is one of many in claret and blue who need to buck their ideas up.

Top photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images