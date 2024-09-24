Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Ben White looked prepared to step in for his teammate, Gabriel Jesus, who was subjected to a foul-mouthed tirade from Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

The confrontation occurred after the full-time whistle, with John Stone’s injury-time goal ensuring the hosts left with a share of the spoils in their Premier League encounter.

The former Brighton star had to be guided away from the situation by Mikel Arteta after appearing ready to face off against the Norway international.

A well-advised handling of the situation by the Spanish head coach after having lost Leandro Trossard to a red card in the first half at the Etihad.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AfcBanks_: