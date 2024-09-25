Premier Sports Cup ticket details as both Celtic and Rangers get huge allocations

Celtic and Rangers supporters will occupy the vast majority of seats at the Premier Sports Cup semi-finals at Hampden Park on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd November, the SPFL confirmed this afternoon.

Celtic v Aberdeen is first up and the Scottish Champions will have their supporters in South stand lower and upper, the entire North stand and the East Stand, the traditional ‘Celtic End’ at the National stadium.

Aberdeen supporters will therefore occupy the West Stand, known in Glasgow as the ‘Rangers end’ of the stadium, and sections in the South Stand, usually where the corporate guests are seated.

The Celtic v Aberdeen semi-final on Saturday 2nd November will kick-off at 5.30pm to accommodate live broadcasting on Premier Sports.

The arrangements are similar but reversed for the second semi-final taking place at Hampden the following afternoon – Sunday 3rd November between Motherwell and Rangers, with the Motherwell fans being located in the East Stand (the traditional Celtic end) and in sections of the South stand.

The Motherwell v Rangers semi-final on Sunday 3 November- Kick-off at 3.00pm and is also live on Premier Sports.

The vast majority of adult tickets will range from £30-£35, with Under-16s and over-65s tickets £15-£18, following the introduction of a concessionary price in the North and South stands.

SPFL Group Chief Executive Neil Doncaster had this to say about the semi-final arrangements: “We are very much looking forward to the Premier Sports Cup semi-final matches at the National Stadium in early November and wish all four clubs the very best of luck as they aim to book their place in our showpiece final on Sunday 15 December.

“We are pleased to be able to extend our concessionary prices across all four stands at Hampden Park, and hope supporters enjoy two keenly-contested and entertaining semi-finals.”

Previously clubs appearing at Hampden to take on Celtic or Rangers, asked for more tickets than they could sell, resulting in embarrassing gaps at Hampden. That situation has been dealt with successfully by the SPFL and the National stadium at Hampden is set to be at capacity for both cup-ties.

More details via the official SPFL website.