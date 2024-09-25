(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Conor Bradley deserves some serious praise for his latest Liverpool outing.

The Northern Ireland international excelled in the backline during the Reds’ 5-1 win over West Ham as the hosts secured passage through to the next round of the Carabao Cup.

The Merseysiders came back from a goal down after some calamitous defending in the box handed their opponents a first-half lead.

Goals from Diogo Jota (2), Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo (2) ensured Arne Slot’s men maintained their winning streak following a shock 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

What do the stats say about Conor Bradley’s performance vs West Ham?

In a night many will remember for Liverpool’s forward contributions, it shouldn’t be forgotten that the hosts had a more or less solid game at the back.

To give credit where credit was due, Julen Lopetegui’s men came with an offensive game plan in mind that did initially deliver rewards.

It’s a testament to Bradley’s efforts, amongst his fellow defenders, however, that the Anfield-based outfit managed to turn things around.

The fullback’s Sofascore stats certainly indicate the No.84 impressed in place of the rested Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 21-year-old completed 6/10 ground duels contested on the night and made two clearances and one interception.

To top it all off, Bradley was exceptional when in possession, supplying two key passes and creating one big chance among his 76 touches.

A somewhat complete performance from Liverpool’s back-up right-back!