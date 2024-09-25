Liverpool given potentially significant transfer boost following major development

Achraf Hakimi of PSG (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Qatar Airways)

Liverpool may reportedly have been given a significant transfer boost regarding Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has recently been linked numerous times with Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano has been among the sources to discuss the Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid saga, with the Spanish giants interested in the England international as he nears the end of his contract at Anfield.

It goes without saying that Alexander-Arnold would be a huge loss for Liverpool and a great signing for Real Madrid, but Todo Fichajes are now reporting that Los Blancos may have another name in mind for the right-back spot as they could be ready to move for PSG star Achraf Hakimi.

Hakimi had a spell at Real as a youngster but didn’t see much playing time, though he ended up impressing in later spells at Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan before joining PSG.

Hakimi over Alexander-Arnold for Real Madrid?

LFC fans will hope this turns into something concrete, as Madrid going for Hakimi would surely mean there’s no room for them to also bring in Alexander-Arnold.

Of course, other top clubs could join the race for the 25-year-old if he comes to the end of his contract, but there aren’t many bigger than Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold came through the Liverpool academy before starring in the first-team, so one imagines he could still prioritise a longer stay at Anfield, even if a move to the Bernabeu would surely be tempting for him.

Other clubs might not have quite that same appeal, which would perhaps help Liverpool tie him down for what should soon be the peak years of his career.