“A lot of quality players” – Arne Slot hints at selection headache for key position at Liverpool

Liverpool booked their place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night with an emphatic 5-1 win over West Ham and a big contributor to the scoreline was Cody Gakpo.

The Dutch star scored two goals in injury time to continue his impressive run of form after shining for the Reds last week in their Champions League win over AC Milan.

Arne Slot has opted for a front three of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah so far this season but the new Liverpool boss has a bit of a selection headache when it comes to the left-wing role as both Gakpo and Diaz have been in top form in recent weeks.

Gakpo’s two goals on Wednesday night follows the brace the Colombian bagged against Bournemouth at the weekend in the Premier League.

Following Liverpool’s EFL Cup tie with West Ham, Slot hinted at a selection headache for the role by praising both stars. Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool boss said: “Players like to play. They like to be part of a winning group.

“You know if you play at Liverpool there is a lot of quality players. A week ago it was Cody in San Siro, Saturday it was Lucho, now it was Cody again.

“That’s what maybe drives them to get the best out of each other.”

Does Arne Slot pick Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo for Liverpool’s next match?

Liverpool travel to Wolves on Saturday afternoon as Slot’s team looks to continue their impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Although Gakpo is making life hard for his coach with his performances, the Reds boss needs to continue with Diaz on the left as the Colombian has been electric throughout the opening part of the campaign.

This is a great problem for Slot to have as the Merseyside club are stacked with talent up front.

They will all get their moment at some stage throughout the campaign but for now, Diaz, Jota and Salah seems the best way forward as it has worked so far this season.