Gabriel Jesus pulled off a moment of Brazilian brilliance in the build-up to Arsenal’s fifth goal against Bolton Wanderers on Wednesday night.

The Gunners put their Lancashire opponents to the sword in the EFL Cup. So, with the game already in the bag and the second half running down, it was hardly surprising to see one of their Brazilian stars pulling out the tricks.

It might have been Kai Havertz netting goal five, but it was Jesus who wowed the Emirates crowd with a cheeky nutmeg to beat Bolton forward John McAtee on the right wing.

Read more about Arsenal vs Bolton Wanderers here:

Even after losing his boot to a challenge by Jay Matete, Jesus — who cost Arsenal £45m from City in 2022 (per Sky Sports) — was still able to get his pass off to Raheem Sterling, who drove into the box before seeing his shot saved by Luke Southwood, only for Havertz to gobble up the rebound.

“There’s Brazillian brilliance from Jesus on that right-hand side,” Sky Sports pundit and former Premier League striker Michael Bridges said (via BBC Sport).

“He’s got no right to win it. He loses his football boot but he plays the pass.

“And then it’s the man who’s been magnificent tonight, Sterling.

“Havertz is the fastest to react because he’s the freshest.

“But that moment from Jesus, the whole of the Emirates will be delighted to see that. That’s what football’s all about.”

Check out the video of the goal courtesy of Sky Sports here: