Exclusive: Arsenal star “always studying how to improve”, reveals Fabrizio Romano

Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite being arguably one of the best centre-backs in world football right now, Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is always studying how he can improve his game, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano heaped praise on the Gabriel and William Saliba partnership at Arsenal, explaining that he’s a big fan of the Gunners defensive duo.

Whilst praising Arsenal chief Edu for how he handled Saliba’s development, including sending him out on loan before bringing him into the first-team more regularly, Romano also praised the attitude of Gabriel and how he keeps trying to become even better.

The Brazil international has certainly been one of the most important members of Mikel Arteta’s team for the last few years, and this insight perhaps shows why he’s gone from strength to strength during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal stars Gabriel and Saliba praised by Romano

“I’m a big fan of Gabriel and William Saliba, they are an incredible and fantastic duo, for sure,” Romano said.

“Saliba’s development was perfect. The Marseille chapter allowed him to adapt to pressure and get to an important level, so credits to Edu who found the best way for Saliba in order to have the player back at Arsenal and ready to become the beast he is right now.

“And Gabriel… another top player.

“A super professional who is always studying how to improve, he was an excellent signing from Lille when other clubs (especially Napoli and Juventus) wanted him.”

Arsenal fans will hope Gabriel and Saliba can continue to perform well and give them a realistic shot at winning either the Premier League title or Champions League this season.