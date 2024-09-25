Barcelona find Marc-Andre ter Stegen replacement with medical set for this week

Barcelona are closing in on the signing of Wojciech Szczesny as the goalkeeper is set to come out of retirement to replace Marc-Andre ter Stegen following the German star’s season-ending injury.

Hansi Flick’s side were impressive winners over Villarreal at the weekend as they hammered the Yellow Submarine 5-1 to remain 100 per cent in La Liga this season. However, the match was overshadowed by the serious injury suffered by Ter Stegen.

The 32-year-old ruptured the patella tendon in his right knee and underwent successful surgery on Monday, reports ESPN.

The German international is set to miss the remainder of the season and after discussing the situation, the Barcelona board have decided to bring in a new goalkeeper to replace Ter Stegen for the remainder of the 2024/25 campaign.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Szczesny is set to come out of retirement to join the La Liga giants and is set to sign a one-year deal before joining Flick’s side.

The former Juventus star will undergo medical tests in the next few days before his move to the Catalan side becomes official.

Wojciech Szczesny set for dream Barcelona move

A move to Barcelona is a dream for Szczesny considering he decided to retire from football at the end of last season upon the expiration of his contract with Juventus. The Polish star spent seven years with the Serie A club and before that played with teams such as Arsenal and Roma.

The 34-year-old is a top shot-stopper and has experience at the highest level, which is what Barcelona need short-term.

There are clearly doubts over Iñaki Peña, therefore, this move is a smart one from the La Liga club as they look to build on their positive start to the 2024/25 campaign.