Carabao Cup R4 draw: Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool & Spurs’ next opponents

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup took place on Wednesday night, with each of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ still going strong.
Manchester United ran out comfortable 7-0 winners over League One Barnsley last week, while Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win away at Coventry City.
And this week, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool made their way past Barrow, Watford, Bolton and West Ham, respectively.
There is one more game still to play, with Newcastle’s tie with Wimbledon re-arranged to Tuesday night at St. James’ Park after Plough Lane was flooded due to a sinkhole.
But the draw has been made, with just three rounds to go before the final at Wembley.
Carabao Cup Round Four draw
Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday
Southampton vs Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City
AFC Wimbledon/Newcastle United vs Chelsea
Manchester United vs Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool
Preston North End vs Arsenal
Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace
