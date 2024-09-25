Carabao Cup R4 draw: Man City, Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool & Spurs’ next opponents

A general view of the Carabao Cup trophy prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Doncaster Rovers and Everton at Keepmoat Stadium on August 30, 2023 in Doncaster, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup took place on Wednesday night, with each of the Premier League’s so-called ‘big six’ still going strong.

Manchester United ran out comfortable 7-0 winners over League One Barnsley last week, while Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 win away at Coventry City.

And this week, Chelsea, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool made their way past Barrow, Watford, Bolton and West Ham, respectively.

There is one more game still to play, with Newcastle’s tie with Wimbledon re-arranged to Tuesday night at St. James’ Park after Plough Lane was flooded due to a sinkhole.

But the draw has been made, with just three rounds to go before the final at Wembley.

Carabao Cup Round Four draw

Brentford vs Sheffield Wednesday

Southampton vs Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City

AFC Wimbledon/Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Manchester United vs Leicester City

Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool

Preston North End vs Arsenal

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace

