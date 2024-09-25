Video: Liverpool star makes case for starting spot with injury time brace

Liverpool eased past West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup and the scoreline at Anfield was boosted courtesy of a Cody Gakpo brace in injury time.

The Reds fell behind in the tie after 21 minutes when Jarell Quansah knocked the ball into his own net, but the home side responded emphatically to book their place in the next round of the EFL Cup.

Diogo Jota netted a brace before Mohamed Salah made it three for Arne Slot’s side but injury time was the Cody Gakpo show.

The Dutch star scored a brace of his own to make a case to start the Merseyside club’s next match against Wolves on Saturday as the competition for places in Liverpool’s front three heats up. The 25-year-old is competing for a place on the left wing with Luis Diaz, who has also been on fire for the Premier League outfit in recent weeks.

Watch: Cody Gakpo nets injury time brace as Liverpool book place in next round of the Carabao Cup

Cody Gakpo finds the gap ? pic.twitter.com/vn6oYWoO6K — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 25, 2024