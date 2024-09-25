Video: Another goal shows why Arne Slot cannot leave Liverpool star out of starting 11 again

Diogo Jota helped Liverpool into a 2-1 lead in their Carabao Cup clash with West Ham on Wednesday night and upon completing his brace, the Portuguese star showed why he shouldn’t be left out of the Reds’ starting 11.

Arne Slot has opted to use Jota as his starting forward so far this season after a successful pre-season but the 27-year-old did not get on the pitch at the weekend during the Merseyside club’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Dutch coach chose to play Darwin Nunez over the former Wolves star and the Portuguese talent has hit back in style against West Ham by scoring a brace.

Jota produced a clinical finish to make it 2-1 to Liverpool in the second half and has shown why he should continue to lead the line for the Reds this season.

Watch: Diogo Jota completes brace vs West Ham with clinical finish

