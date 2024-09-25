Arsenal face Barcelona competition for potential €50million attacker transfer

Jhon Duran in action vs Wolves (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Arsenal may reportedly not be the only club considering the transfer of €50million-rated Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Konur explained that Barcelona are now also showing an interest in the Colombia international as they look at possible long-term replacements for veteran front-man Robert Lewandowski.

Duran has also been linked with Arsenal in a report by Football Transfers, and there’s no doubt the Gunners could do with more of a natural number 9 in their squad, with Duran looking like someone who could really fit the bill after his impressive recent form at Villa Park.

However, Barcelona are also looking at the talented 20-year-old now, according to Konur in his post below…

?? #TransferNews ??

Barcelona, were all interested in signing Aston Villa’s young forward Jhon Duran. ? Barcelona, sees Duran as a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. ?Aston Villa demanded around €50 million for Duran during the summer transfer window. However,… pic.twitter.com/tSzdVKjQ7S — Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) September 25, 2024

Duran transfer value has shot up

Duran’s asking price was believed to be in the region of €50m in the summer, but it’s now suggested that that will probably have gone up after the South American youngster’s superb start to the season.

Arsenal fans will no doubt hope their club can remain in a strong position for Duran, as he looks like an ideal option for their team, even if there are also ongoing links with RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

Duran has the advantage of being proven in the Premier League, however, so this could be an avenue worth exploring for them, even if beating a big name like Barca to the deal surely won’t be easy.

Lewandowski remains a key player for the Catalan giants, but he’s no longer at his peak and surely doesn’t have that long left at the very top level, meaning a major investment for a top quality young forward like Duran could soon be a necessity for the decision-makers at the Nou Camp.