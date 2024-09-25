Report: European giants prepared to offer Liverpool transfer target to Arsenal

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have not had much luck recently when it comes to transfers.

The Reds have seen all their Premier League rivals extensively strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window while they just made two signings.

They managed to sign goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will spend this season on loan at Valencia, and winger Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

However, even after not being active in the summer transfer window, they have made a decent start to life under new manager Arne Slot and the signs are promising.

According to Football Transfers, Real Madrid are ready to offer Liverpool target Rodrygo to their Premier League rivals Arsenal in order to sweeten the deal to sign Gunners defender William Saliba.

As per Teamtalk, who have cited unknown reports in Spain, the Merseyside club are interested in signing Rodrygo from the La Liga and Champions League winners.

The Reds are keen to strengthen their wide options and their pursuit of Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon in the summer showed that.

Rodrygo is a versatile player who can play in any position across the front three. The Premier League giants have been monitoring his progress for a long time.

With Mohamed Salah facing an uncertain future at the club, Rodrygo has been eyed as his potential replacement.

Liverpool would not want to lose Rodrygo to Arsenal

It could all work against Liverpool as Real Madrid are now considering offering Rodrygo to Arsenal since they want to sign their centre-back Saliba.

The good news is, as mentioned in the report, that the Gunners are not going to get convinced by this offer from the Spanish giants as they have no intention to sell their talented defender.

Saliba has become one of the best defenders in the world after two consecutive consistent seasons for Arsenal and that has caught the attention of Real Madrid.

Los Blancos missed out on the signing of Leny Yoro to Man United this summer and now they want Saliba as their centre-back signing next year.

Liverpool would be hoping that Real Madrid do not offer Rodrygo to Arsenal as they still hold an interest in signing him.