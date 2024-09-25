Federico Chiesa is going to quickly win himself fans at Anfield owing to his wonderfully positive personality on the pitch.

The Italian international, who signed for the Reds this summer after falling out of favour at Juventus under new boss Thiago Motta, seemed in particularly high spirits.

As Liverpool’s squad came out of the Anfield tunnel for a pre-match warm-up, the 26-year-old could be seen grinning from ear to ear as he took in his surroundings ahead of a first start under Arne Slot.

The Dutchman noted that his summer addition wouldn’t be fit to play out the full clash on Wednesday night against West Ham in the Carabao Cup.

Nonetheless, he’ll more than likely enjoy a significant improvement on his 18-minute cameo against Bournemouth at the weekend.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: